UP: Man arrested with morphine worth Rs 3 cr
The police have arrested a man here on Saturday and recovered one kilogram of morphine worth Rs 3 crore, officials said. Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Prasad, said a motorcycle along with a weighing machine has also recovered from him.
The police have arrested a man here on Saturday and recovered one kilogram of morphine worth Rs 3 crore, officials said. Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Prasad, said a motorcycle along with a weighing machine has also recovered from him. A case has been registered at the Haidargarh police station against the accused, Umashankar Dwivedi, who hailed from Khastaria village, he said.
During interrogation Dwivedi said he was into smuggling along with another man named Narendra Yadav, who also hailed from Khastaria village. Dwivedi used to take morphine from Yadav and sell it in Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi and adjoining districts, police said.
