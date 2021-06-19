Left Menu

MP: Two post office agents held for duping depositors of crores

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two post office agents, one of them from neighbouring Maharashtra, for allegedly duping people of crores on the pretext of investing their money in saving schemes, an official said on Saturday.

19-06-2021
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two post office agents, one of them from neighbouring Maharashtra, for allegedly duping people of crores on the pretext of investing their money in saving schemes, an official said on Saturday. The main accused Jagdish Kag was arrested from Maharashtra, and based on his interrogation, Deepesh Bhatere was arrested from Khargone, superintendent of police (SP) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said. As agents, the duo took people into confidence and collected money from them to invest in the small saving schemes. However, instead of depositing the money, the accused kept the sum with themselves and made fake entries in passbooks using fake seals, the official said.

It is estimated that the duo committed a fraud of Rs 6 crore, and the victims were mostly retired employees and traders, he said.

The police received several complaints after the main accused disappeared and investors approached the concerned post offices, the official added.

