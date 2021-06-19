Left Menu

Security guard impersonates Army man to impress women, held

One fake army ID card and one mobile phone were seized from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP, South, Atul Kumar Thakur said.The accused told police that he posed as Captain Shekhar of the Indian Army to impress women on social media.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 19:38 IST
Security guard impersonates Army man to impress women, held
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating an army officer to impress women on social media, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Dilip Kumar, a resident of Sainik Enclave, Mohan Garden, works as a security guard at a school, they said.

On Friday around 3 pm, the accused was arrested near Archana Red Light, Greater Kailash 1, they said, adding he was in the area to meet a date.

''He was in army uniform. One fake army ID card and one mobile phone were seized from him,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South, Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The accused told police that he posed as Captain Shekhar of the Indian Army to impress women on social media. He was fascinated by the Army and realised that he could connect with people wearing uniform, police said, adding he had been doing so for about four months.

On examination of his mobile phone, it was found that he was a member of several WhatsApp groups and had made video calls to International numbers as well, the DCP said, adding his links abroad were being examined.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021