Gang of burglars busted in Mathura

According to officials, they used to do a recce of the area in guise of vendors before committing the crime.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 19-06-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 19:48 IST
The Kotwali police here claimed to have busted a gang of burglars with the arrest of four people. According to police, they recovered the items stolen from a house in the Ghiya Mandi area here. The accused used to sell the stolen items to scrap dealers and they were held on a tip-off on Friday.

According to officials, they used to do a recce of the area in guise of vendors before committing the crime.

