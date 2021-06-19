Delhi reports 135 new COVID cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

Delhi reported 135 fresh cases of COVID-19, 201 patient recoveries and seven deaths in the past 24 hours, said the Delhi Health Department on Saturday. With this, the total cases in the capital mounted to 14,32,168 including 2,372 active cases and 14,04,889 total recoveries.

The death toll, however, surged to 24,907 including the new deaths. As a sign of relief, Delhi logged seven COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. On March 4, Delhi registered four COVID deaths. Since then, this is the lowest COVID death count. The positivity rate declined to 0.18 per cent in the last 24 hours. On February 16, the positivity rate was at 0.17 per cent. Since then, this is the lowest positivity rate.

Advertisement

As far as the active cases are concerned, Delhi has significantly lowered down its active cases. On March 15 this year, Delhi had 2321 active cases. Since then, this is the lowest count of active cases. To battle with the pandemic, Delhi vaccinated 77,605 beneficiaries in the last 24 hours making the cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated till date rise to 64,24,166.

Delhi, on June 13, announced to ease the lockdown restrictions with all shops allowed to open simultaneously in all markets and malls. Restaurants have been allowed to open at 50 per cent seating capacity, while Delhi Metro and buses will run at 50 per cent capacity. The national capital was under pandemic-induced lockdown since April 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)