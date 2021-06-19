16-yr-old girl commits suicide,upset over parents scolding her

Upset over being scolded by her parents for spending a lot of time on her mobile phone, a 16 year-old girl allegedly committed suicide here, police said on Saturday.

The girl, who recently completed her 10th standard, left home on Friday night without informing her parents, after which they launched a search for her.

She went to a desolate spot, poured kerosene over her body and set herself ablaze, police said.

Locals alerted the police after which they rushed to the spot today and found her mobile phone also nearby.

Police answered a call from her parents and asked them to identify the body, which they did.

A case under Section 174 of CrPc (police to enquire and report on suicide) was registered following a complaint by her father, they said.

