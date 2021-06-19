Left Menu

16-yr-old girl commits suicide,upset over parents scolding her

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-06-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 19:58 IST
16-yr-old girl commits suicide,upset over parents scolding her
  • Country:
  • India

Upset over being scolded by her parents for spending a lot of time on her mobile phone, a 16 year-old girl allegedly committed suicide here, police said on Saturday.

The girl, who recently completed her 10th standard, left home on Friday night without informing her parents, after which they launched a search for her.

She went to a desolate spot, poured kerosene over her body and set herself ablaze, police said.

Locals alerted the police after which they rushed to the spot today and found her mobile phone also nearby.

Police answered a call from her parents and asked them to identify the body, which they did.

A case under Section 174 of CrPc (police to enquire and report on suicide) was registered following a complaint by her father, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021