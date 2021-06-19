IDY 2021: Prime Minister's address to be highlight of televised lead event

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent restrictions on congregational activities, the lead event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 will be a televised programme with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address being the highlight, the Ayush Ministry said on Saturday. Scheduled to start at 6.30 am on all Doordarshan channels, the event will also include an address by Minister of State for Ayush Kiren Rijiju and a live yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the Ayush Ministry said in a statement.

The seventh International Day of Yoga comes at a time when the world is fighting COVID-19. The Ministry of Ayush, the nodal ministry for IDY, has highlighted the important role of yoga in one's overall wellbeing, through various activities organised in the run-up to the IDY. The main theme of IDY is ''Yoga for Wellness'' which is aligned to the current pre-occupations. Numerous digital initiatives taken by the ministry together with nearly 1,000 other stake-holding institutions made the practice of yoga accessible to the public, despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, it said. The Missions of India abroad are coordinating activities in the run-up to June 21 in their respective countries, and as per reports, Yoga Day will be observed in about 190 nations globally, the statement said.

The observance of Yoga Day is timely as health is foremost in the thoughts of one and all following the Covid emergency. It is significant that the key purpose behind the United Nations recognising June 21 as the IDY was to underline the potential of yoga in public health globally. As in previous years, the IDY observation on June 21 will consist of individuals participating in large numbers in the harmonious demonstration and performance of yoga. The yoga demonstration will follow the prime minister's address, and will be held from 7 to 7:45 am, the statement said. It will be further followed by messages from 15 spiritual leaders and Yoga Gurus namely: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr H R Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr Veerendra Heggde, Dr Hamsaji Jayadeva, O P Tiwari, Swami ChidanandSaraswati, Dr Chinmay Pandey, Muni Sagar Maharaj, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr Vishwas Mandalik, Sister B K Shivani, S Sridharan and Antoinette Rozi.

