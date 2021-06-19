Maharashtra: Wanted man held with firearms and magazines

The Mumbai Police's crime branch arrested a 21-year-old man from suburban Mulund and seized 10 firearms, two magazines and six live cartridges from him, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Lakhan Singh, a resident of Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, was wanted in connection with a 2020 case and evading arrest for the last few months, he said. Singh was picked up by officials of unit -7 of the crime branch near Eastern Express highway at Mithagar Road in Mulund on Friday evening on a tip-off, he said, adding two aides of Singh managed to flee. Singh told the police that he used to manufacture firearms and sell them in Mumbai with the help of his associates, the official said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)