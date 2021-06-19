Left Menu

Maha: 2 held for chain snatching in Vasai

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-06-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 20:20 IST
Maha: 2 held for chain snatching in Vasai
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested for allegedly snatching a chain in Vasai in Palghar district earlier this year, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said on Saturday.

Shahnawaz Shaikh and Sachin Valodra had entered the ice cream shop of Anju Prajapati in Naigaon area on March 24 and snatched her chain weighing 15 grams, Senior Inspector Kalyan Karpe of Vasai police station said.

''The chain as well as a scooter on which the accused escaped were recovered. A chain they had snatched earlier in February has also been recovered,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021