Muzaffarnagar: Youth stabbed to death

A youth was stabbed to death at Banat town in Shamli district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vipin Kumar.

Police have registered a case against the accused, Sonu, who is on the run.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem investigation, police said.

