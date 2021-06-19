Muzaffarnagar: Youth stabbed to death
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-06-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 20:56 IST
A youth was stabbed to death at Banat town in Shamli district on Saturday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Vipin Kumar.
Police have registered a case against the accused, Sonu, who is on the run.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem investigation, police said.
