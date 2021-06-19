10 shops sealed for violating coronavirus-induced weekend lockdowns
Ten shops in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur and Doda districts were sealed on Saturday for violating the weekend lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, officials said. Any violation of government directives will lead to penal action and surprise visits will continue, she said.
Ten shops in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Doda districts were sealed on Saturday for violating the weekend lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur Indu Kanwal Chib conducted a surprise inspection near Udhampur town and found eight shops open in violation of orders. In the Doda district two shops were sealed, a spokesperson said.
Chib advised people to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing a face mask, maintain social distancing and washing hands regularly. ''Any violation of government directives will lead to penal action and surprise visits will continue,'' she said.
