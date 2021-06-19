CRPF DG visits Kashmir to review operations of force

CRPF director general (DG) Kuldeep Singh on Saturday visited the Kashmir valley and reviewed the operations of the paramilitary force that is deployed for carrying out internal security and law and order duties in the region, officials said.

They said Singh first visited the camp of the 116th battalion stationed in Pahalgam.

He met senior officers of the force posted in Kashmir and also addressed the troops during the 'sainik sammelan', they said.

''The DG encouraged the troops to come up with suggestions that will augment the efficiency of the force,'' a senior officer said.

He also shared meals with them here, he added.

The DG later visited the south Kashmir operations range of the CRPF in Awantipora and reviewed highway security, he said.

The force secures a ''significant'' portion of the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The CRPF has deployed at least 70 regular battalions in the Kashmir valley for undertaking counter-terrorism operations and rendering law and order duties.

