Left Menu

CRPF DG visits Kashmir to review operations of force

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 21:05 IST
CRPF DG visits Kashmir to review operations of force
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CRPF director general (DG) Kuldeep Singh on Saturday visited the Kashmir valley and reviewed the operations of the paramilitary force that is deployed for carrying out internal security and law and order duties in the region, officials said.

They said Singh first visited the camp of the 116th battalion stationed in Pahalgam.

He met senior officers of the force posted in Kashmir and also addressed the troops during the 'sainik sammelan', they said.

''The DG encouraged the troops to come up with suggestions that will augment the efficiency of the force,'' a senior officer said.

He also shared meals with them here, he added.

The DG later visited the south Kashmir operations range of the CRPF in Awantipora and reviewed highway security, he said.

The force secures a ''significant'' portion of the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The CRPF has deployed at least 70 regular battalions in the Kashmir valley for undertaking counter-terrorism operations and rendering law and order duties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021