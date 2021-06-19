Left Menu

Maha: 70-year-old man, middle-aged friend held for raping teenage girl, burning aborted fetus

A 70-year-old man and his 50-year-old friend were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old mentally challenged girl in Buldhana district of Maharashtra and burning her four-month-old aborted fetus, police said on Saturday. After the victim girl became pregnant, the accused duo forced her to take abortion pills.

Updated: 19-06-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 21:07 IST
A 70-year-old man and his 50-year-old friend were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old mentally challenged girl in Buldhana district of Maharashtra and burning her four-month-old aborted fetus, police said on Saturday. The victim used to visit the farm of the 70-year-old accused in Islampur in Jalgaon Jamod tehsil of the district when he allegedly raped her in September 2020. Later, his friend also raped the victim on multiple occasions till March 2021, an investigating officer said. ''After the victim girl became pregnant, the accused duo forced her to take abortion pills. They also burnt the four-month-old fetus,'' he said. Police had received a written complaint describing the entire incident recently. A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and other charges. The accused duo was remanded in police custody till June 22, police sub-inspector Sachin Wakde said.

