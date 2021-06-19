Left Menu

Nagpur man killed, woman injured in motorcycle-truck accident

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-06-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old woman was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Ambazari area of Nagpur on Saturday morning, police said.

In the accident that took place near Dharampeth College, motorcycle rider Praveen Bhoskar was killed on the spot, an official said.

Truck driver Raju Ramakrishna Mohade (35) has been arrested, the official added.

