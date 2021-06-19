Left Menu

Delhi Court seeks IMA chief's response on suit seeking apology over 'derogatory' remarks against Ayurveda

A Delhi Court has asked Indian Medical Association's (IMA) president, secretary, and others to file a response to a civil suit which sought direction to them to tender a public apology for allegedly making derogatory remarks against ayurvedic medicines and treatment.

Civil Judge Deeksha Rao issued notice to IMA, its president Johnrose Austin Jayalal, secretary Jayesh M Lele, National Medical Commission (NMC) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), asking them to file a reply on a suit filed by one Rajender Singh Rajput. The Court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

The suit was filed through advocate Bharat Malhotra. The suit sought removal of Johnrose Austin Jayalal and Dr Jayesh M Lele from the name of the office bearers of Indian Medical Association on account of maliciously bringing Christianity in all the statements and for promoting enmity between the different religious group and also for carrying out an unethical whilst ignoring the memorandum and by-laws of IMA and National Medical Commission.

The plaintiff also sought that IMA may be called out to furnish a report, inter alia, showing the basis of the certification or any scientific journal and the details regarding the research or study as carried out or conducted at the time of approving the products of private companies or at the time of putting over a stamp of IMA. It also sought a direction to Jayalal, IMA, and others to desist from making any derogatory statement against the Ayurveda treatment. (ANI)

