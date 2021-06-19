Left Menu

Minor molested by neighbour, commits suicide

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 19-06-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 22:04 IST
A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide, few hours after she was molested by her neighbour in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night, they said, adding a case has been registered in this regard at Karvi Kotwali police station.

According to the police complaint, made by her mother, the girl hung herself after a youth, identified as Ramchandra, in her neighbourhood molested her.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Mittal said, adding her postmortem was conducted.

Ramchandra has been booked for abetment to suicide of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SP said, adding efforts were on to nab him.

