Maha: Ten injured in blast at steel factory in Jalna

At least ten workers were injured on Saturday in a blast at a steel manufacturing unit in Jana district of Maharashtra, over 400 km from Mumbai, police said.

A boiler exploded and hot molten iron fell on workers at Sapashrungi Steel Mill, located in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, said an official.

Four workers were admitted to a hospital in Jalna while six were shifted to Aurangabad for treatment, said police sub-inspector Pramod Bondle.

A case was registered against the manager of the company for alleged negligence and further probe was on, he added.

