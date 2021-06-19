Left Menu

Maha: Ten injured in blast at steel factory in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 19-06-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 22:05 IST
Maha: Ten injured in blast at steel factory in Jalna
  • Country:
  • India

At least ten workers were injured on Saturday in a blast at a steel manufacturing unit in Jana district of Maharashtra, over 400 km from Mumbai, police said.

A boiler exploded and hot molten iron fell on workers at Sapashrungi Steel Mill, located in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, said an official.

Four workers were admitted to a hospital in Jalna while six were shifted to Aurangabad for treatment, said police sub-inspector Pramod Bondle.

A case was registered against the manager of the company for alleged negligence and further probe was on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021