Bengal factory raided for manufacturing 'adulterated' edible

A team of officials has raided a factory in West Bengal's Malda district for allegedly being involved in manufacturing adulterated edible oil and seized blending machine, sticker making instrument and other equipment from there, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team comprising Chanchal Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Sanjay Pal and other officials carried out the search operation at the manufacturing unit on Friday, he said.

Advertisement

''Sticker making instrument, oil blending machine and other apparatus seized in the operation have been handed over to the police,'' he said.

Samples of mustard oil were collected from the factory and will be tested in a laboratory to ascertain whether the edible oil was adulterated or not, the official said.

''No one has been arrested in the case. Action will be taken based on the sample test reports,'' a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)