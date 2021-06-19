13 injured in gas cylinder blast in Delhi's Mangolpuri

Thirteen people sustained burn injuries on Saturday following a gas cylinder blast at a house in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, officials said. The police received a call about the blast at 6.44 pm, they said, adding that the fire has been doused. Fire department officials said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

''The house belongs to a man named Ganesh. His wife Savitri was reportedly changing the gas cylinder when it exploded due a leakage,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Parvinder Singh said. The injured -- Savitri, Sachin, Geeta, Prince, Laxmi, Vinod, Vivek, Chhatarpal, Sanju, Sandhya, Nirmala, Mahima and Monishka -- were rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, police said.

Later, four of them -- Savitri, Sachin, Geeta and Prince -- who sustained major burn injuries were referred to the Safdurjung Hospital, police said.

