Kidnapping accused arrested days after he fled from police custody in J-K
An accused in a kidnapping case, who had escaped from police custody earlier this week, was re-arrested from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.
Mukul Kalotra, a resident of Resham Ghar Colony, was arrested by personnel from the Bakshi Nagar police station in Jammu on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl, but he escaped from a police vehicle while being brought back from the scene of crime, a police official said.
He said special teams were formed to nab the accused.
He was tracked to the Rajouri Bus Stand and re-arrested.
Four policemen were suspended for dereliction of duty following his escape, the official said.
