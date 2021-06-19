Kidnapping accused arrested days after he fled from police custody in J-K

An accused in a kidnapping case, who had escaped from police custody earlier this week, was re-arrested from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Mukul Kalotra, a resident of Resham Ghar Colony, was arrested by personnel from the Bakshi Nagar police station in Jammu on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl, but he escaped from a police vehicle while being brought back from the scene of crime, a police official said.

He said special teams were formed to nab the accused.

He was tracked to the Rajouri Bus Stand and re-arrested.

Four policemen were suspended for dereliction of duty following his escape, the official said.

