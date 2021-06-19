Parties to Iran nuclear deal to hold formal meeting on Sunday - EU
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-06-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 23:23 IST
- Country:
- France
Parties negotiating a revival of the Iran nuclear deal will hold a formal meeting in Vienna on Sunday, the European Union said on Saturday.
The meeting comes amid the sixth round of indirect talks between Washington and Tehran and these formal meetings are usually an indication that the latest round will be adjourned.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Washington
- Tehran
- Vienna
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors eye Washington talks after big rally in infrastructure shares
Washington's 'joints for jabs' vaccine programme falling flat
Russia to supply Iran with advanced satellite -Washington Post
Washington State University and ITC Infotech collaborate to enable transformative industry-ready capabilities
U.S. commerce chief expressed concerns to Chinese counterpart, Washington says