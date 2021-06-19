Left Menu

Parties to Iran nuclear deal to hold formal meeting on Sunday - EU

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-06-2021 23:24 IST
Parties to Iran nuclear deal to hold formal meeting on Sunday - EU
The meeting comes amid the sixth round of indirect talks between Washington and Tehran and these formal meetings are usually an indication that the latest round will be adjourned. Image Credit: Flickr
Parties negotiating a revival of the Iran nuclear deal will hold a formal meeting in Vienna on Sunday, the European Union said on Saturday.

The meeting comes amid the sixth round of indirect talks between Washington and Tehran and these formal meetings are usually an indication that the latest round will be adjourned.

