Police lodge case over video message being sent from Deoria jail

The probe has been initiated against two accused, ASP Deoria Rajesh Kumar Sonkar said.The jail inmate against whom the case has been registered is a murder accused.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 19-06-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Deoria police has lodged a criminal case over the illegal possession of mobile phones by a district jail inmate and the dispatch of the video messages by him to people outside the jail, comprising the prison security.

Earlier on a written complaint of an Amao village resident, Gudia Mishra, about the video messages being sent from the jail to people outside it, the Deoria jail superintendent had launched a search and seized two mobile phones from the barrack of jail inmate Ratan Yadav alias Ambuj Yadav of the same village.

Mishra had lodged the complaint saying that Yadav had been sending video messages to her brother Pintu Mishra and others from the jail.

“On the complaint of the video clips being sent from the jail, the jail was searched and two mobile phones were recovered from Yadav's barrack,” said Deoria Jail Superintendent K C Tripathi. “An FIR has also been lodged with the Kotwali police against Ratan Yadav and one more accused and further action will be taken after the probe,” said Tripathi.

“The name of the other jail inmate is not clear and everything will become clear during the investigation,” he added.

“As soon as the video message being sent from the Deoria jail came into notice, the jail was searched and two mobile phones were recovered. The probe has been initiated against two accused,” ASP Deoria Rajesh Kumar Sonkar said.

The jail inmate against whom the case has been registered is a murder accused. He has been accused of making videos on mobile from jail and sending them to some people in his village on Whatsapp.

In the video, some other inmates and barrack could be seen.

