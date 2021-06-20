Left Menu

Greek policeman is arrested for 11 gas station robberies

The policeman was arrested early Saturday and was immediately suspended from his duties, police said. They gave no details about the robberies or the circumstances of his arrest.The policeman is still being questioned, police said.

Greek police say they have arrested one of their colleagues in Athens for 11 robberies at gas stations.

The robberies took place between April 9 and early Saturday, a police announcement said. The policeman was arrested early Saturday and was immediately suspended from his duties, police said. They gave no details about the robberies or the circumstances of his arrest.

The policeman is still being questioned, police said.

