Left Menu

Saudi air defences intercept 17 Houthi armed drones - state TV

Saudi Arabian air defences late on Saturday destroyed six armed drones launched by Yemen's Houthi movement towards the kingdom, bringing the total it intercepted during the day to 17, state TV cited the Saudi-led coalition as saying. The Houthi military spokesman had said earlier in the day on Twitter that one drone was launched at a military base in Khamis Mushait.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 02:25 IST
Saudi air defences intercept 17 Houthi armed drones - state TV
The Houthi military spokesman had said earlier in the day on Twitter that one drone was launched at a military base in Khamis Mushait. Image Credit: Flickr

Saudi Arabian air defences late on Saturday destroyed six armed drones launched by Yemen's Houthi movement towards the kingdom, bringing the total it intercepted during the day to 17, state TV cited the Saudi-led coalition as saying.

The Houthi military spokesman had said earlier in the day on Twitter that one drone was launched at a military base in Khamis Mushait. The coalition said two further drones were fired at Khamis Mushait while eight drones were fired towards the south of the kingdom, one of which was aimed towards the city of Najran, according to state TV. All of these were intercepted.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have frequently targeted Khamis Mushait and other Saudi cities along the frontier in the more than six-year-old Yemen war. A military coalition led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021