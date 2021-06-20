Left Menu

Taiwan to 'adjust' Hong Kong office operations in 'one China' row

Chinese-ruled Hong Kong has become another bone of contention between Taipei and Beijing, especially after Taiwan lambasted a security law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing and began welcoming Hong Kongers to settle on the island. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said that since July 2018 the Hong Kong government has "repeatedly set unreasonable political conditions for staff visas for our Hong Kong office, demanding the signing of a 'One China Commitment Letter'".

Taiwan will "adjust" the operations of its representative office in Hong Kong after the government there demanded its officials sign a document supporting Beijing's claim to Taiwan under its "one China" policy, the island's government said on Sunday. Chinese-ruled Hong Kong has become another bone of contention between Taipei and Beijing, especially after Taiwan lambasted a security law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing and began welcoming Hong Kongers to settle on the island.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said that since July 2018 the Hong Kong government has "repeatedly set unreasonable political conditions for staff visas for our Hong Kong office, demanding the signing of a 'One China Commitment Letter'". That has prevented staff for the office from staying there or taking up their posts, it added.

"Starting from June 21, the Hong Kong office will adjust its business handling method," the council added, without giving details, though said the office will maintain "necessary operations". Taiwanese staff will not sign any such "one China" letter, it added.

China sees democratically-ruled Taiwan as part of "one China" and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Last month, Hong Kong suspended operations at its Taiwan representative office, blaming Taipei's "gross" interference in internal affairs, including with its offer to assist "violent" protesters, accusations Taiwan rejected.

Macau's government followed suit on Wednesday, saying it would suspend operations at its representative office in Taiwan.

