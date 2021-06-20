Public parks, gardens to open in Delhi from Monday, outdoor yoga activities to be allowed: DDMA

The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of bars, public parks, and gardens from Monday under a phased easing of restrictions, which were imposed due to the second Covid wave.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order on Sunday stated that bars will be allowed to reopen with 50 percent seating capacity, from 12 pm to 10 pm, from next week.

The owners of restaurants and bars will be responsible for strict adherence to Covid safety measures and all official guidelines and norms, it said.

Public parks, gardens, and golf clubs will be reopened and outdoor Yoga activities will also be allowed, the DDMA stated in its order.

Prohibited activities and services, including cinemas, gyms, spas among others will remain closed till 5 am on June 28, it said.

