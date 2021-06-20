Left Menu

Andhra govt organises COVID-19 vaccination drive for mothers of children below five years

Andhra Pradesh government initiated a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for the mothers of children of age less than 5 years, along with those above 45 years of age, on Sunday.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-06-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 13:53 IST
Andhra govt organises COVID-19 vaccination drive for mothers of children below five years
Visual from the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh government initiated a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for the mothers of children of age less than 5 years, along with those above 45 years of age, on Sunday. The state government aims at administering over 8 lakh doses of vaccines during the drive.

Krishna district's collector, J Nivas informed that a total of 1 lakh vaccines were to be administered in the district, in about 260 centres. Dr T Geeta Prasadini, the Director of Public Health inspected the vaccination process during the drive. She said, "The government has made arrangements to administer 8 to 9 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines during this drive, and almost 14 lakh doses have been sent to all districts of the state. Up to yesterday, we've covered 5.5 lakhs mothers, remaining 4.5-5 lakhs are today's target"

She further added that to date, about 56 per cent of those above 45 years of age received their vaccine jab and that the target of the special drive is to complete the vaccination for the remaining 44 per cent. "Further, in wake of the possible third wave, mothers having children less than 5 years of age are also being administered vaccine today," she said.

Nireekshana, mother of 13 months old said, "In the times of pandemic, the paramedical and the Anganwadi staff took care of us. I am thankful to the state government, for administering vaccine jabs to the mothers of children less than five years. I am very happy to receive mine here." Appreciating the efforts of the Andhra government, a 45-year old beneficiary, Srinivasa Rao said, "I am glad to be a part of this drive, and have received my first dose of vaccine here. I thank the government for this opportunity." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021