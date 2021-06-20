Left Menu

Soldier, 2 militants killed in encounter in Pakistan's KPK

A soldier and two militants, who were responsible for recent attacks on security personnel, have been killed in an encounter in Pakistans restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Sunday.Based on intelligence input, the security forces launched the operation in Spin Wam sub-divison and Bobar areas of North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday night.Soldier Nazakat Khan, 32, died in the encounter, a release from the Inter-Services Public Relations said.The killed militants were reported to be part of the banned Pakistan Taliban.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 20-06-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 14:00 IST
Soldier, 2 militants killed in encounter in Pakistan's KPK
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A soldier and two militants, who were responsible for recent attacks on security personnel, have been killed in an encounter in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Sunday.

Based on intelligence input, the security forces launched the operation in Spin Wam sub-divison and Bobar areas of North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday night.

Soldier Nazakat Khan, 32, died in the encounter, a release from the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The killed militants were reported to be part of the banned Pakistan Taliban. A huge cache of weapons and ammunition was seized from them.

The militants had organised attacks on security personnel in recent months, officials said.

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, which border Afghanistan, have served as the main base for local and foreign militants till 2015, when the military launched a major counter terror operation. With the US and the NATO set to pull out their forces by the end of this year, fears have risen on the strengthening of the Pakistan Taliban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021