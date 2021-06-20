Action plan to promote tourism ready, says Lt Governor

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Sunday that she has prepared a detailed action plan to promote tourism and thereby generate jobs and revenue for the Exchequer.

Releasing a book containing the work she had accomplished during the last 100 days after assuming charge in the Union Territory, she told reporters the action plan was presented some days ago to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy.

She said Puducherry offered good scope for the development of tourism-related activities which included expansion of the airport, introduction of helicopter service, and also amphibious planes.

These activities would not only generate job opportunities but also generate revenue for the Exchequer, she said.

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, she said Puducherry was now emerging as the best performing Union Territory in combating the virus.

''When I assumed charge of Lieutenant Governor in February this year, she came to know that only 3,000 people had received the anti-Covid jabs here. Now, the figure has shot up to three lakhs and this was possible with the response from the people,'' she said.

She said she would function as one among the people and would be of help to relieve the people of their hardships.

She said infrastructure and amenities in hospitals had been ramped up to ensure that the Covid patients were provided care and attention.

Oxygen beds were available in considerable numbers and there is no shortage of the anti-Covid drugs, she said.

The vaccination festival now in progress was of help to the people to approach the centers where the vaccine was being administered, she said.

The Lieutenant Governor said she was grateful to the Prime Minister for meeting the requirements of the people to vaccinate people.

