MP to launch COVID-19 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' on International Yoga Day

In an attempt to prevent severe COVID-19 situation and a possible third-wave, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that the state would start a 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan', on the occasion of International Yoga Day, on Monday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-06-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 15:00 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Image Credit: ANI
In an attempt to prevent severe COVID-19 situation and a possible third-wave, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that the state would start a 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan', on the occasion of International Yoga Day, on Monday. He also mentioned that the state government aims at vaccinating over 10 lakh people at its centres tomorrow itself.

"We have decided to start a 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' tomorrow, on the occasion of International Yoga Day. 7,000 centres have been set up, an effort will be made to vaccinate over 10 lakh people at these centres tomorrow itself," he said. "It is important that we take precautionary steps timely (before the possible third wave) to avoid the kind of havoc the second wave of the pandemic had," he added.

The Chief Minister requested all residents to come forward and participate in the drive. He also urged the people to not believe in the myths associated with the vaccine and to rather consider the scientific facts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

