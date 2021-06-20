Left Menu

Uttarakhand: COVID-19 curfew till June 29; hotels and restaurants to open

Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced the extension of the COVID-19 curfew from June 22 to June 29 with certain relaxations, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal informed.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-06-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 15:11 IST
Uttarakhand: COVID-19 curfew till June 29; hotels and restaurants to open
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced the extension of the COVID-19 curfew from June 22 to June 29 with certain relaxations, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal informed. The hotels and restaurants in the state have been allowed to operate in-dine services with 50 per cent of their seating capacity between 6 am and 10 pm.

Uniyal informed that the bars will also be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. The active cases in the state are 3,220, while the cumulative deaths and cumulative recoveries in the state were recorded to be 7026 and 328262 respectively, as per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021