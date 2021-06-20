Left Menu

Gujarat man held from MP under new anti-conversion law

PTI | Valsad | Updated: 20-06-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 15:40 IST
Gujarat man held from MP under new anti-conversion law
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 23-year-old resident of Gujarat's Valsad district from Madhya Pradesh under the newly-notified Gujarat law which penalises forcible or fraudulent religious conversion through marriage, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Imran Ansari, allegedly kidnapped a 19-year-old woman from his neighbourhood in Vapi city of Valsad with the intention of marrying her after forcing her to convert her religion, he said.

He was held on Sunday under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act-2021, which came into force on June 15 lays down stringent punishment for forcible conversion through marriage.

The accused was also booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her for marriage), 376 (2) (rape), and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), Vapi town police station's inspector B J Sarvaiya said.

The woman's mother filed a missing person's complaint on June 10, following which police teams launched a probe and zeroed-in on the accused, he said.

Through technical surveillance and checking of CCTV footage, it was found the victim was with the man at Indore in Madhya Pradesh. A team from here, with the help of MP police, managed to bring the woman back to Vapi, the official said.

''The victim, in her statement to police, said the accused lured her into a relationship and started forcing her for marriage. The accused also threatened to kill her brother if she failed to comply. The accused is already married, but was still pressuring the victim for marriage and religious conversion,'' Sarvaiya said.

He first took the woman to Ajmer in Rajasthan and then to Indore, where he tried to forcibly get married to her. He also allegedly had physical relations with the victim against her wishes, the official said.

Earlier, the Gujarat police on Friday said they had registered the first FIR in the state under the newly-notified law and arrested a 26-year-old man in Vadodara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021