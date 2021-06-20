Former India footballers Renedy, Bembem join grassroots programme as advisory members

Left Menu

During our days we didnt have too many facilities such as this and I am really happy that Vedanta Hindustan Zinc has stepped up for this initiative, said former India womens team captain Bembem.

Former India footballers Renedy Singh and Oinam Bembem Devi have become advisory members of Zinc Football to work for its grassroots development programme.

Delhi Football President Shaji Prabhakaran has also been roped in for the same role.

The Zinc Football Advisory Board, consisting of the three experts at its core, will provide guidance and counsel for the betterment of the Zinc Football initiative along with providing key inputs to the leadership team, according to a release.

The Advisory Board will be co-chaired by Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer, Hindustan Zinc Limited and Annanya Agarwal, President, Vedanta Football.

''With the kind of infrastructure and training programmes at Zinc Football, they have the potential to be among the best and produce some really exciting talents for Indian Football going ahead,'' former India mid-fielder Renedy said.

''The facilities and management at the Zinc Football Academy are really impressive. During our days we didn't have too many facilities such as this and I am really happy that Vedanta Hindustan Zinc has stepped up for this initiative,'' said former India women's team captain Bembem. Zinc Football is an initiative aimed at ushering in a footballing revolution in Rajasthan.

