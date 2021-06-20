Left Menu

New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage- lawyer

The owners of a giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have made a new offer in a compensation dispute with the canal authority, a lawyer for the authority said on Sunday, as a court ruling on the case was postponed for two weeks. The Ever Given container ship has been anchored in a lake between two stretches of the canal since it was dislodged on March 29.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 17:28 IST
New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage- lawyer
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A giant container ship owners that blocked the Suez Canal in March have made a new offer in a compensation dispute with the canal authority, a lawyer for the authority said on Sunday, as a court ruling on the case was postponed for two weeks.

The Ever Given container ship has been anchored in a lake between two stretches of the canal since it was dislodged on March 29. It had been grounded across the canal for six days, blocking hundreds of ships and disrupting global trade. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) demanded $916 million in compensation to cover salvage efforts, reputational damage, and lost revenue, before publicly lowering the request to $550 million.

Ever Given's Japanese owners Shoei Kisen and its insurers have disputed the claim and the ship's detention under an Egyptian court order. Negotiations had been continuing until Saturday, SCA lawyer Khaled Abu Bakr told a court hearing in Ismailia over the ship's detention. The ship's owners had put in a new offer, he said, without giving details.

The SCA's chairman previously said Shoei Kisen had offered to pay $150 million. A court ruling was due on Sunday after several delays, but Shoei Kisen's legal team asked to allow more time for negotiations, one of their lawyers said.

Judicial sources said the case was postponed until July 4 to allow for a "friendly settlement" between the parties. This week UK Club, one of the ship's insurers, said it was engaged in "serious and constructive negotiations" with the SCA and was "hopeful of a positive resolution to these negotiations shortly".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021