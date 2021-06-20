Man beaten to death in UP's Kaushambi

Left Menu

Manjhanpur Circle Officer Krishna Gopal Singh said retired railway employee Baijnath Pal 62 was murdered by his two sons, their wives, grandson and a brother-in-law of his elder son, using a crowbar and sticks. Police said Pal has three sons and an unmarried daughter. Pal was murdered in his house, police said.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 20-06-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 17:54 IST
A 62-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his two sons and their wives over the division of property, police said on Sunday. Manjhanpur Circle Officer Krishna Gopal Singh said retired railway employee Baijnath Pal (62) was murdered by his two sons, their wives, grandson and a brother-in-law of his elder son, using a crowbar and sticks. Pal died on the spot. Singh said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. He said till now, they have not received any complaint. The matter is being probed, he added. Police said Pal has three sons and an unmarried daughter. Pal was living with his wife, youngest son and daughter at his old house, while his two other sons and their wives lived in another house. Pal was murdered in his house, police said.

