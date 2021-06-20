Maharashtra: One killed, two hurt as SUV hits road divider
A 27-year-old man was killed and his two friends were seriously injured when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a road-divider on an over-bridge on Wardha Road here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Manish Pillewar who breathed his last in a hospital, the official said.
- Country:
- India
A 27-year-old man was killed and his two friends were seriously injured when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a road-divider on an over-bridge on Wardha Road here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night when the SUV driver Garudshankar Mishra (33) failed to spot a road divider in the Manish Nagar area, an official said, adding the trio was looking for a hotel. The deceased was identified as Manish Pillewar who breathed his last in a hospital, the official said. A case was registered by Sonegaon police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonegaon
- Maharashtra
- Garudshankar Mishra
- Manish Nagar
- Manish Pillewar
- Indian
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Maharashtra to follow 5-level unlock plan from Monday
GJEPC seeks Maharashtra govt support for setting up jewellery park cluster project in Mumbai
Bank of Maharashtra may see rise in customer defaults due to pandemic impact
Centre threatened Adar Poonawalla for promising 1.5 cr vaccine doses to Maharashtra, says minister
Thackeray puts agencies on alert as IMD warns of four days of heavy rains in Maharashtra