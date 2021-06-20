Left Menu

Cop killed as service revolver goes off accidentally

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 20-06-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 18:00 IST
Cop killed as service revolver goes off accidentally
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector of police was killed on Sunday after his service revolver went off accidentally at Fatehgarh Niara village in this district, police said.

ASI Rajveer Singh (51) was posted at the Chabbewal police station.

He was cleaning his service revolver at his residence in the village when it went off accidentally, police said.

His family members rushed him to the local district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The bullet hit his head, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021