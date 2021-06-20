Maha: 1 held, 2 detained with LSD blots

One person has been arrested and two detained allegedly with several hundred LSD blots that were smuggled from Netherlands and may be worth as much as Rs 1 crore in the illicit market, an official of the Anti Narcotics Cell of Thane police said on Sunday.

One man was arrested on a tip off from Kalyan on Tuesday and 1,466 LSD blots were seized from him, and his questioning led to more such blots being recovered from two others, the official said.

''The LSD blots have been smuggled from Netherlands and may be worth Rs 1 crore in the illicit market. Further probe into the racket is underway. A case has been registered with Kalyan's Bazarpeth police station,'' the official added.

