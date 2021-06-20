Left Menu

Pope on Myanmar: Houses of worship serve as neutral refuge

Pope Francis on Sunday decried the suffering of refugees in Myanmar and pleaded that houses of worship be respected as neutral places to take shelter.He told the public gathered in St. Peters Square for his customary Sunday noon remarks that he was joining his voice to that of the Asian nations bishops in also calling for humanitarian corridors.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 20-06-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 18:12 IST
Pope on Myanmar: Houses of worship serve as neutral refuge

Pope Francis on Sunday decried the suffering of refugees in Myanmar and pleaded that houses of worship be respected as neutral places to take shelter.

He told the public gathered in St. Peter's Square for his customary Sunday noon remarks that he was joining his voice to that of the Asian nation's bishops in also calling for humanitarian corridors. Francis lamented that thousands of displaced people in Myanmar are “dying of hunger.” Violence, including ravaging of villages, has become endemic since the army seized power in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. A nonviolent civil disobedience movement is challenging military rule, but the junta's attempt to repress it with deadly force has fueled resistance.

Francis noted that Myanmar's Catholic bishops last week launched an appeal, “calling to the attention of the entire world, the heart-wrenching experience of thousands of persons in that country who are displaced and are dying of hunger.” He added he was joining the churchmen's call for humanitarian corridors to allow safe passage for those fleeing.

Echoing the bishops, Francis also insisted that “churches, pagodas, monasteries, mosques, temples, just as schools and hospitals, be respected as neutral places of refuge.” The pope then prayed for peace in Myanmar before noting that Sunday was World Refugee Day, an initiative promoted by the United Nations.

“Let's open our heart to refugees,'' the pope said. ”Let make ours their sadness and their joys, let's learn from their courageous resilience,'' Francis said.

That way, he said, “all together, we will grow a more human community, one big family.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021