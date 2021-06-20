Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 800 kg cow dung stolen from village, police register theft case

PTI | Korba | Updated: 20-06-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 18:17 IST
Chhattisgarh: 800 kg cow dung stolen from village, police register theft case
  • Country:
  • India

An unusual incident of the cow dung theft from a village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district has come to light, police said on Sunday.

An officer said 800 kg of cow dung worth Rs 1,600 was stolen from Dhurena village under Dipka police station limits on the intervening night of June 8 and June 9.

''A formal complaint was lodged on June 15 by Kamhan Singh Kanwar, the head of village gauthan samiti,'' Dipka SHO Harish Tandekar told reporters.

The state government has been procuring cow dung at Rs 2 per kg under its ambitious 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' scheme for the production of vermicompost at gauthans- the dedicated area in villages where cattle are housed in the day time.

A case was registered against unidentified persons for theft and further investigation is underway, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021