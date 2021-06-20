Left Menu

Maha: Man's body found in car in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-06-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 18:20 IST
Maha: Man's body found in car in Thane
The body of a man was found in a parked car on Sunday in Thane city's Tikujiniwadi locality, police said.

A Chitalsar police station official said the post mortem report was awaited, though a note has been found at the spot and its contents were being verified, he said.

The man is a resident of Voltas Colony here and further probe into the matter was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

