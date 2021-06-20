Maha: Man's body found in car in Thane
The body of a man was found in a parked car on Sunday in Thane city's Tikujiniwadi locality, police said.
A Chitalsar police station official said the post mortem report was awaited, though a note has been found at the spot and its contents were being verified, he said.
The man is a resident of Voltas Colony here and further probe into the matter was underway, he added.
