Army initiates internal inquiry into manhandling of police officer in J&K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-06-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 19:32 IST
The Army has ordered an internal inquiry into the alleged assault of a police officer by its personnel at a checkpoint in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said on Sunday.

Station House Officer of Rajouri Police Station, Inspector Sameer Jilani, was travelling to Kashmir to visit his ailing mother when he was stopped and allegedly manhandled by Army personnel led by an officer at Poshana checkpoint on Mughal Road on Saturday.

Terming the reported altercation between the police and the Army as “unfortunate”, the sources said the one off incident is an aberration to the excellent work being done by both the security agencies in ensuring a secure environment.

“Serious cognizance has been taken by the hierarchy and due legal proceedings have been initiated, which include ordering of internal enquiry by the Army,” an Army officer said.

He said the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police reaffirm their solidarity towards 'awaam' (public) and are committed to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Police have registered an FIR against the Army personnel at Surankote Police Station for manhandling its officer soon after the incident.

The Army officer said the joint check post of police and Army has been established at Poshana along the Mughal road, an alternate link connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with South Kashmir's Shopian, to assist the people in transiting through the treacherous Peer Ki Gali.

Besides providing humanitarian assistance during inclement weather conditions, the post at Poshana also assists security forces in maintaining close vigil on inimical elements attempting to disturb peace in the region, the officer said.

He said the Army is committed to assist Jammu and Kashmir Police in thwarting nefarious designs of anti-social elements in smuggling of arms, narcotics and conduct of illegal activities through the Poshana joint check post.

