Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing departed for Russia on Sunday, state media says

Myanmar junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has left the Southeast Asian country to attend a conference in Moscow, state media reported on Sunday.

Min Aung Hlaing will attend Russia's Moscow Conference on International Security, scheduled to be held from June 22-24, Myanmar military-controlled television network MRTV reported on Sunday.

