Woman cancer patient ends life in Maha's Nagpur

A 49-year-old woman, who was suffering from cancer, allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred at Chaitanyeshwar Nagar on Saturday, they said. ''The woman had been suffering from cancer since the last five years. Despite undergoing treatment, her health condition kept deteriorating. On Saturday morning, she hanged herself from a ceiling fan with a saree and ended her life,'' an official of Wathoda police station said.

''The deceased left a suicide note, in which she said that she was ending her life without any pressure from anyone, and nobody should be held responsible for it,'' the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered.

