Left Menu

Body found of armed Belgian anti-vaccine fugitive, suicide suspected

Belgian police found the body on Sunday of a fugitive soldier who went missing a month ago with a stash of weapons after threatening a virologist and his family, the Belgian federal prosecutors' office said. Conings had threatened virologist Marc Van Ranst for supporting COVID-19 vaccines.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-06-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 19:56 IST
Body found of armed Belgian anti-vaccine fugitive, suicide suspected
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgian police found the body on Sunday of a fugitive soldier who went missing a month ago with a stash of weapons after threatening a virologist and his family, the Belgian federal prosecutors' office said. "The cause of death is probably, according to initial findings, attributable to suicide by firearm, but this cause will have to be established during a future forensic examination," the office said in a statement.

Police had launched a massive manhunt for Jurgen Conings, 46, after he left his home near the Dutch border on May 17 with weapons including anti-tank rockets. Conings had threatened virologist Marc Van Ranst for supporting COVID-19 vaccines. Van Ranst and his family were subsequently moved to safety. The body of Conings was found in the woods in Dilserbos, in eastern Belgium, by the mayor of another town who noticed the smell during a bicycle ride and alerted the police.

Belgian authorities said Conings was on a list of potential terrorists compiled by OCAM, an organisation responsible for assessing the threat of terrorism in Belgium, because of far-right tendencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021