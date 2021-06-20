Left Menu

Bihar IAS officer accused of physical and mental torture by wife

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 20-06-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 20:26 IST
Bihar IAS officer accused of physical and mental torture by wife
A Bihar cadre IAS officer has been accused of physical and mental torture by his wife who has lodged a police complaint here in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

R Sajjan, who is at present the District Magistrate of Sheohar, has however denied the charge and claimed that it was he who has suffered at the hands of his wife Sitara, the complainant in the FIR lodged at Town police station here, SHO Om Prakash said.

The couple hail from Tamil Nadu and Sitara had lodged her written complaint a few days ago alleging that her husband was of ''very violent and brutal disposition''.

She had also alleged that she had been putting up at the Muzaffarpur Circuit House after the higher bureaucracy took note of a written complaint about her ordeal, lodged by her mother a few months back.

She has also charged the husband with having denied her the custody of her two children, both aged under five years.

Meanwhile, the IAS officer has denied the allegation.

Talking to reporters he said, ''I have been assaulted by my mother-in- law and my wife many times. On one such occasion, I ended up suffering a fracture in my arm. Her claim of her shifting to Muzaffarpur following a complaint against me is false. She never wanted to live in a remote district like Sheohar''.

Meanwhile, investigations were on, the Town police station SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

