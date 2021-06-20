Assam Rifles & Mizoram Police seize 3 guns

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation arrested a man and seized three guns from his possession in Champhai district, an official statement said on Sunday.

The joint operation was carried out on Saturday based on specific information, the statement issued by Assam Rifles said.

One 9 mm pistol and two single-barrel rifles were recovered from an individual, it said.

Both the accused and the recovered arms were handed over to state police, the statement added.

