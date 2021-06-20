New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DES22 UP-BSP-AMBIKA BSP accepts Ambika Chaudhary's resignation; he hints at rejoining SP Ballia: The BSP on Sunday accepted the resignation of former Uttar Pradesh minister Ambika Chaudhary, who has hinted that he might rejoin the Samajwadi Party.

Advertisement

DES10 UP-RAJBHAR FRONT Rajbhar in talks with AAP, TMC to form front to counter BJP Ballia: President of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Sunday said that he is trying to bring TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on a common platform, and form an effective front to counter the BJP.

DES42 UP-AKHILESH With current pace, govt won't be able to vaccinate all by Diwali: Akhilesh Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the coronavirus vaccination drive, saying at the current pace it won’t be able to achieve the target of vaccinating everyone by Diwali.

DES37 UP-BOARD-FORMULA UP govt announces formula to evaluate class 10, 12 students Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced the new formula to evaluate students of classes 10 and 12, under the state board, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

LGD3 NCR-COURT-IDRISI Loni assault case: Court sends Ummaid Pehelwan to judicial court Ghaziabad (UP): A court here on Sunday remanded Ummaid Pehelwan Idrisi in judicial custody for two weeks following his arrest on charges of spreading communal strife after he shared a video related to an assault on an elderly Muslim man.

DES28 PB-BADAL-SIT Kotkapura firing: Former CM Badal to appear before SIT on Tuesday Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal will appear on Tuesday before the SIT probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident.

DES21 HR-LOCKDOWN-EXTEND Haryana extends lockdown till June 28, announces more relaxations Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state by another week till June 28, but eased restrictions imposed on weddings and funerals, and allowed corporate offices to operate with full attendance.

DES31 HR-FARMERS-PROTEST Haryana: Farmers protest ahead of Khattar's arrival at Panchkula event Panchkula: A group of farmers on Sunday held a protest hours before Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to attend an event here, with police taking some of the protesters into preventive custody before the CM's arrival.

DES15 HR-SIT SIT to probe death of Jhajjar resident who was set afire by 4 men Bahadurgarh (Haryana): Police have set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of a 42-year-old man whose family members alleged that he was set on fire by four people here.

DES25 UKD-VIRUS-CURFEW Covid lockdown extended for one week more in U'khand Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Sunday decided to extend the Covid lockdown in the state for another week from June 22 but allowed hotels, restaurants and bars to open at half their capacities.

DES9 RJ-LYNCHING-ARREST-VHP LEADER Rajasthan: VHP leader arrested in 2018 Alwar lynching case Jaipur: A local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the lynching of Rakbar alias Akbar Khan on suspicion of cattle smuggling in Rajasthan's Alwar district in 2018, police said on Sunday.

DES39 HP-VIRUS-DATA COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh records 128 new cases, 3 more deaths Shimla: Three more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,426, while 128 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,00,410, an official said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)