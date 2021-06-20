Left Menu

Vaccination camp fraud: Kandivali case accused also cheated Versova man

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 20:51 IST
Vaccination camp fraud: Kandivali case accused also cheated Versova man
  • Country:
  • India

Two people arrested for allegedly organising a fake COVID-19 vaccination drive in a residential complex in Kandivali last month have now been accused of pulling of a similar fraud in Versova in the metropolis, police said on Sunday.

Sanjay Raut Rai, a film producer, has told Versova police that Kandivali case accused Sanjay Gupta and Rajesh Pandey, through their SP Events firm, organised a vaccination camp for his 150 staffers and kin on May 29, but despite being promised certificates from a renowned Andheri hospital, no documentation of the inoculation materialized, an official said.

Rai, in his complaint, stated that the duo told him the vaccination certificates were getting delayed due to a backlog and would be distributed within a week of the vaccination camp, while staffers said they did not experience any post-vaccination symptoms that most beneficiaries have spoken about.

''We have registered an FIR on the complaint of Rai and will arrest Gupta and Pandey after they secure bail in the Kandivali case. The two have duped the complainant of over Rs 2 lakh, and have been charged with cheating and forgery under IPC provisions,'' said Senior Inspector Siraj Inamdar of Versova police station.

Gupta, Pandey and some others had organised a vaccination camp in a housing society in Kandivali West on May 30, and had pocketed Rs 4.56 lakh from the 390 residents who took the jabs.

However, the residents soon started suspecting something amiss as the vaccination certificates and names of issuing hospitals did not seem to be in order, nor did the Centre's CoWin portal have details of those who had been administered the doses, police had said.

Police believe this gang may have held such bogus camps in nine places, and further probe was underway to unravel the complete extent of the vaccination racket run by them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021