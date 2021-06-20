Left Menu

Ex-army man held for selling liquor from defence canteen in open market: Police

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 20-06-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 21:02 IST
A former Army man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly buying expensive liquor from canteens for Defence service personnel and selling it at a huge profit in the open market.

Police also seized 139 bottles of the liquor and Rs 4.10 lakh in cash as sale proceeds accrued from his illegal activity, Banar police station’s SHO Sitaram Khoja said.

The seizures were made during a joint raid by the police and Army Intelligence Unit sleuths at accused Bhagat Singh’s house, the SHO said, adding the case was registered against Singh on a complaint of the Army Intelligence Unit.

“The liquor bottles found at his house were branded and expensive ones. He used to purchase them from the canteen at a price far below the market price and sale from his house at higher prices,” he said.

As an ex-Army man, Singh had been buying expensive liquor at subsidised rates for Army personnel from various defence canteen and has been selling them at huge profits, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

